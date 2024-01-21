Luke Littler plans to celebrate with family as darts sensation turns 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler plans to celebrate with family as darts sensation turns 17

By Press Association
Luke Littler turned 17 on Sunday (BIC/PA)
Luke Littler turned 17 on Sunday (BIC/PA)

Luke Littler intended to celebrate turning 17 by taking his family out for a meal.

The teenager, who took the world by storm with his run to the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace earlier this month, is back in the country after winning the Bahrain Masters on Friday.

It was a whirlwind visit to the Middle East as he hit a nine-dart finish on his way to winning a first senior PDC title, earning him a £20,000 payday.

He then attended the Misfits Boxing on Saturday night and was pictured with celebrity KSI before planning some family time on Sunday.

Littler, who is now old enough to drive, revealed after his win in Bahrain that he would treat his family on his special day, saying: “On Sunday, we’ll all go out as a family for a meal, and even though it’s my birthday, I’ll treat them.”

He will not need to splash out on dessert, though, as his local bakery in Warrington provided him with a lavish cake to mark his special day.

There will not be much time for rest as the teenager heads out to the Netherlands for the Dutch Darts Masters this week before the Premier League kicks-off in Cardiff on February 1.

It will be the start of a gruelling schedule for Littler, who is determined to make the most of every opportunity he gets on what will be a breakout year on the PDC Tour.

He is also in high demand on the celebrity circuit, having met a host of footballers and reality stars over the past few weeks.

And Michael van Gerwen, who was beaten by Littler in the final in Bahrain, had warned about exploiting the teenager too much.

“Everyone says he’s the new kid, but everyone knows what he is capable of,” the Dutchman said after the Bahrain final. “The crowd, the television, everyone wants to make him bigger, but he’s already a good player.

“I know we all want to push him, but let him grow, let him do other things. You have to learn, the crowd has to learn and everyone who is involved in television has to learn. Don’t push him too much.

“Of course we know he’s a good player, but give him his time and after, he will come, no problems.”