Celtic drawn against St Mirren while Rangers face Ayr in Scottish Cup

Holders Celtic face a short journey to face St Mirren in the fifth round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

Rangers have been handed a home draw against Ayr with only one all-Premiership tie in the last 16.

Aberdeen are at home to Bonnyrigg Rose, who knocked out Falkirk, while Airdrie have been rewarded for their victory over St Johnstone with another home tie against Hearts.

Hibernian face a journey to Inverness to face Duncan Ferguson’s men while Motherwell are travelling to Greenock to take on Dougie Imrie’s Morton side.

Partick Thistle have the chance to knock out another top-flight club following their win over Ross County, after being drawn at home to Livingston.

Kilmarnock will find out their opponents on Tuesday when Brora Rangers take on Cove Rangers for the right to travel to Rugby Park.

The games will take place on the weekend of February 10-11.