South Africa bounce back from opening defeat to brush aside Namibia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

South Africa bounce back from opening defeat to brush aside Namibia

By Press Association
Former Brighton man Percy Tau was on target for South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA).
Former Brighton man Percy Tau was on target for South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA).

South Africa cruised to a 4-0 win over Namibia to get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign back on track.

After going down 2-0 to Mali in their opener, Bafana Bafana got off the mark at the second attempt as Themba Zwane hit a brace after Percy Tau’s early penalty, with Thapelo Maseko adding a fourth in the second half.

Namibia started brightly but Prins Tijueza shot straight at goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and an offside flag spared Peter Shalulile’s blushes as he missed from close range.

Momentum shifted when, after a long VAR check, South Africa were awarded a penalty for a handball by Riaan Hanamub as he challenged Thapelo Morena in the box.

Tau, whose penalty miss proved costly against Mali, took responsibility again and this time made no mistake with a low, powerful strike into the right-hand corner.

Namibia’s Absalom Iimbondi then poked over from right in front of goal and four minutes later South Africa doubled their lead, with Morena pulling the ball back from the byline for Zwane to apply a lovely finish, sending the ball just inside the post.

Sphephelo Sithole headed narrowly over, but Zwane all but sealed the win with five minutes of the first half still left, cutting in from the left and shaping to bend the ball beyond Lloyd Kazapua.

And substitute Maseko struck the fourth in the 75th minute, breaking the offside trap before hitting a shot that was too hot to handle for Kazapua.