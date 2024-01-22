Football rumours: Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier in Bayern Munich’s sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier in Bayern Munich’s sights

By Press Association
Kieran Trippier could be heading to Germany (Owen Humnphreys/PA)
Kieran Trippier could be heading to Germany (Owen Humnphreys/PA)

What the papers say

German side Bayern Munich plan to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering a higher bid for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier after an initial offer for the England international was rejected, the Guardian reports.

The Magpies have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Emerson Royal is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia (John Walton/PA)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney wants to stay with the Bees, according to the Daily Mirror, despite being linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Al-Nassr are believed to have made an offer totalling £21million for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, the Daily Mail reports, but the Saudi Arabian side have been rebuffed.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hugo Ekitike: German side Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement for the Paris St Germain forward and are gearing up for the next stage of negotiations, Sky Sports Germany says.

Ben Godfrey: The Everton defender is shaping up as an option for AC Milan, Calciomercato reports, however Sheffield United and Leeds are also understood to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Everton v Arsenal – Premier League – Goodison Park
Ben Godfrey could be on the move (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jonathan Varane: The 22-year-old Sporting Gijon midfielder has garnered significant interest from a number of clubs, including LaLiga sides Cadiz and Getafe and Championship outfits Norwich and QPR, writes L’Equipe.