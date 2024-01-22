Players want more ‘consistent and significant’ action over racism – PFA chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Players want more ‘consistent and significant’ action over racism – PFA chair

By Press Association
Kasey Palmer, in the green shirt, is greeted by Coventry manager Mark Robins after the Sky Blues’ 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday (PA)
Kasey Palmer, in the green shirt, is greeted by Coventry manager Mark Robins after the Sky Blues’ 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday (PA)

Players do not believe the football authorities have put in place strong enough deterrents to combat racism, the chair of the Professional Footballers’ Association has said.

Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan both reported being racially abused during their sides’ matches at the weekend.

Both matches eventually restarted after the alleged incidents, and PFA chair Omar Beckles says players are not convinced the authorities are acting strongly enough on this issue.

“Our members want to see real, consistent and significant consequences for racist abuse, both for the individuals who are responsible and for clubs who fail to get a grip of the issue within their stadiums,” Beckles said.

“The reality is that players don’t believe this is happening. The responsibility for what happens next lies with the authorities.”

Beckles said the PFA had been working closely with referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to give insights from a player’s perspective on protocols for dealing with racist incidents.

“We’ve encouraged players, when they are aware of racial abuse, to take control of the situation by delaying restarts, free-kicks, and throw-ins,” Beckles added.

“A stoppage in play – however long it takes – forces a response. It creates a window to alert match officials and gives the best chance of identifying those responsible.

“However, without action, the protocols are useless.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a post on his organisation’s X account on Sunday: “As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says teams whose fans' racist behaviour forces matches to be abandoned should automatically forfeit the match in question
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says teams whose fans’ racist behaviour forces matches to be abandoned should automatically forfeit the match in question (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Palmer reported he had been abused by Sheffield Wednesday supporters in his team’s Championship match at Hillsborough on Saturday. The match was stopped for several minutes while officials spoke to both managers.

“Kasey Palmer deserves to be commended for his exemplary behaviour and measured response in an extremely challenging situation,” Beckles added.

“Those responsible for this incident were recorded, and they must be identified. They should face criminal charges and a ban from football.

“The PFA remains resolute against racism and steadfast in supporting our players.”