Steven Naismith hails Scott Fraser qualities as Hearts close in on loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith hails Scott Fraser qualities as Hearts close in on loan deal

By Press Association
Scott Fraser is set to join Hearts from Charlton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scott Fraser is set to join Hearts from Charlton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Steven Naismith expects Scott Fraser to bring fresh “goal threat” to Hearts as the midfielder prepares to complete a transfer from Charlton.

The 28-year-old former Dundee United player has spent the last five and a half years in England with Burton, MK Dons, Ipswich and the Addicks, but he is preparing to return to Scotland with the Jambos.

Manager Naismith is hoping the loan deal can be finalised in time for Fraser to be involved in Tuesday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Dundee.

“He’s been in, we’ve seen him, he’s had his medical, the hold-up is more down to office work and paperwork,” confirmed the Hearts boss.

“He’s somebody who will bring experience and a goal threat in the final part of the pitch. He’s an intelligent footballer and it’s something we hope to get done.
“People up here have maybe lost touch with him (since he left Dundee United in 2018). He was an exciting prospect at Dundee United and he’s gone down and had a really good career in England.

“He’s got an appetite to be in the final third, creating chances and scoring goals. He has the vision to see good passes. And on top of that, at 28 he’s got good experience from the English game and he understands what Scottish football is about.”

Naismith also confirmed that talismanic forward Lawrence Shankland will return to lead the attack on Tuesday after he missed Saturday’s Scottish Cup win at Spartans through illness.

“Lawrence trained today so he’ll be in the squad,” he said. “He’s a leader and he’s playing probably the best football he ever has so it’s good to have him back.”

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was handed his first start in 13 months on Saturday after recovering from a double leg-break.

Naismith refused to divulge whether the 41-year-old would retain his place on Tuesday although he did hint that fellow Scotland keeper Zander Clark, who has deputised in Gordon’s absence, will come back into the side.

“We know what’s happening, you can wait and see,” he said. “It wasn’t a difficult decision.

“With players you need to be honest and give them the reason you’re making decisions. We’re a close group and everybody understands where they are and what their position is. We’re comfortable with it all.

“The last month before the break, I think Zander’s level went up from where it was, which was already very good. I think that’s because Craig was back and was fit.

“At every club, players play their best when they know there’s competition.”