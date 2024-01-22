Guinea FA tells fans to ‘celebrate carefully’ in wake of supporter deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guinea FA tells fans to ‘celebrate carefully’ in wake of supporter deaths

By Press Association
Guinea take on Senegal in their final group game (Sunday Alamba/AP).
Guinea head into their final Africa Cup of Nations group game urging supporters to “celebrate carefully” after several fans were killed in the aftermath of Friday’s 1-0 win over Gambia.

Kaba Diawara’s side face Senegal in a clash between the top two in Group C against a backdrop of tragedy and concern.

A number of supporters were killed amid scenes of celebration on Friday and, with only a draw required against already-qualified Senegal to reach the knockout stages amid the sorrow back home, the “deeply saddened” Guinea Football Federation on Sunday issued a statement on social media urging fans to “celebrate carefully and take care of yourself”.

Aguibou Camara, the match-winner against Gambia, praised Diawara for his inspirational words in the dressing room.

Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse spent time in hospital over the weekend (Sunday Alamba/AP)

“Kaba is a coach who pushes us to work. In the changing room he speaks to us and motivates us a lot during matches,” the winger told reporters.

Holders Senegal, meanwhile, go into the game in Yamoussoukro on the back of two wins from two, but with manager Aliou Cisse having spent time in hospital over the weekend with stomach pain.

Speaking after their win over Cameroon which ensured safe passage into the last 16, Cisse said: “We must remain focused.

“We have played two matches in the competition so far and there are five remaining in order to reach the stated goal.”