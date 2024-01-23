Aryna Sabalenka sets up Coco Gauff showdown in Australian Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aryna Sabalenka sets up Coco Gauff showdown in Australian Open semi-finals

By Press Association
Aryna Sabalenka continued her smooth passage through the draw (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in a rematch of the US Open final on Thursday for a place in the Australian Open trophy decider.

While seeds have fallen around them, Gauff and Sabalenka have made it through to the last four for what feels like a de facto final.

Fourth seed Gauff survived her first test of the tournament, needing three hours and eight minutes to defeat unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6) 6-7 (3) 6-2.

Defending champion Sabalenka, though, continued her record of not having dropped more than three games in a set with a swift 6-2 6-3 win against ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova.

The start of the night session was delayed by more than two hours because of long matches in the day, but that did not affect Sabalenka, who said: “I think it was really a great match today, I think I played really great tennis and I hope I can keep playing that way or even better.”

The second seed revealed the players had been asked whether they wanted to move the match to another court but opted to stay on Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka lifted her first slam trophy here last year and has been the most consistent female player on the big stage, reaching at least the semi-finals at every major since.

She was favourite to win another title in New York but Gauff turned the tables after losing the first set to claim a 2-6 6-3 6-2 triumph and lift her first slam trophy.

Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Marta Kostyuk
Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Marta Kostyuk (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Sabalenka is pleased to get another crack at Gauff, saying: “I love it. After US Open, I really wanted that revenge. It’s always great battles against Coco, with really great fights. I’m happy to play her, and I’m super excited to play that semi-final match.”

The 19-year-old American is through to the last four here for the first time, but it was a real struggle, with Gauff and Kostyuk committing 107 unforced errors between them.

Gauff trailed 5-1 in the opening set before fighting back to win it, saving two set points.

She served for the match at 5-3 in the second set but now it was Kostyuk’s turn to surge back, and it was not until the third set that Gauff took control of the match, opening up a 5-0 lead.

The teenager is the youngest American to reach the women’s semi-finals in Melbourne since Mary Joe Fernandez back in 1991, and she is two wins away from making it back-to-back slam titles.

“It was a fight,” said Gauff. “I think today was definitely a C game, so I didn’t play my best tennis, but I’m really proud that I was able to get through today’s match. Hopefully got the bad match out of the way and I can play even better.”

Marta Kostyuk reacts during his defeat by Coco Gauff
Marta Kostyuk reacts during his defeat by Coco Gauff (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Kostyuk, 21, was immediately able to put the result into perspective, saying: “I think it’s just a tennis match. I’m here to grow, to learn, to be better.

“I’m very proud of myself. I won for myself today, and I think it’s the most important thing. It’s just the beginning of the season. I’m looking forward for what’s ahead.”

Kostyuk and countrywoman Dayana Yastremska both made the last eight – Yastremska may yet go further – while Elina Svitolina reached the fourth round, and all have used the opportunity to highlight the ongoing plight of Ukraine.

“I think the girls did really well,” said Kostyuk. “I hope we will be able to succeed in most of the tournaments, especially the big ones where there is a lot of media. I think people should be reminded.

“I was texting with some people from Kyiv. I said, ‘How is it? How are you guys?’ They said, ‘Well, we were looking between your score and where the missiles are flying’. So it’s still there. My parents are still there. My sister is still there.”