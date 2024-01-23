John Ryder says defeat to Jaime Munguia ‘would signal end’ of his boxing career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Ryder says defeat to Jaime Munguia ‘would signal end’ of his boxing career

By Press Association
John Ryder, pictured, faces Jaime Munguia in Arizona on Saturday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
John Ryder, pictured, faces Jaime Munguia in Arizona on Saturday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Britain’s John Ryder says he will walk away from boxing if he loses to Mexican Jaime Munguia in Phoenix this weekend.

Ryder, who faces Munguia (42-0, 33KOs) in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, will be looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last May.

And the Londoner, who would not be willing to fight at a lower level if he is not victorious, is hoping he can cause an upset and spoil Munguia’s plans of a date with fellow Mexican Alvarez later this year.

“It really wouldn’t be ideal if I picked up two losses,” Ryder told the PA news agency. “I’ve been in this predicament before, where I have come from defeat so it’s a must-win.

“I need to win this to continue my career. A loss here would signal the end for me. I’m not willing to drop down levels and fight at a lower grade.

“I want to go out at a level I know I can operate at.

“They’re priming Munguia to fight Canelo in May and I’m looking to spoil that party.”

The 35-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Gorilla’, believes the knowledge garnered from previous fights will stand him in good stead when the pair meet at the Footprint Center.

“I’ve got more experience,” said Ryder (32-6, 18KOs). “I know it sounds strange because I have had less fights than him but I’ve got a vast experience at this level.

“Experience is one of those things you can’t buy.

“I’ve been in with many different styles, I’ve been in the away corner before so it’s nothing new to me and I have all the balls in my court.”

Hard-hitting Munguia has developed into a feared super-middleweight foe, having stopped three of his last four opponents, and Ryder feels he needs to take the fight to the 27-year-old.

“He’s had it his own way so far so I’m going to take it to him, stick it on him in the middle of the ring,” the Briton added.

“I can’t let him push me back like he wants to do or let him get in a rhythm and fight his fight.

“He’s got a high work-rate with a good variation of punches. I wouldn’t say he’s massively quick but he throws a lot of shots so it’s going to be hard to keep the movement going and to keep rolling.

“I’m not expecting no easy rides, I learnt that (what it’s like to fight a Mexican) from fighting Canelo. I’m not expecting an easy night’s work but I am expecting to be victorious.”