Australian Open day 10: Novak Djokovic feels the heat before reaching semi-final

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic places a bag of ice on his head (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Novak Djokovic places a bag of ice on his head (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Novak Djokovic suffered in the heat at the Australian Open but made it past Taylor Fritz and into the semi-finals.

There he will face Jannik Sinner, who finished his straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev at 1.22am after long matches in the day session.

There will be a rematch of the US Open final in the women’s semi-finals, where defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Coco Gauff.

Picture of the day

Barbora Krejcikova plays a backhand return
Barbora Krejcikova plays a backhand return (Andy Wong/AP)

Stat of the day

Bromance

Mum’s the word

Gauff was not too impressed with mum Candi’s moment in the spotlight, saying: “I saw the video of her celebrating. I was, like, ‘it wasn’t that hard of a ball to catch. You know, celebrate your little wins’.

Fallen seeds

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (9)

Men: Andrey Rublev (5), Taylor Fritz (12)

Who’s up next?

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his fourth-round win
Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev (Andy Wong/AP)

The quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday, when Carlos Alcaraz’s battle with Alexander Zverev takes centre stage in the night session.

The winner will face either third seed Daniil Medvedev or ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz, while China’s Zheng Qinwen is the only seed left in the top half of the women’s draw and plays Anna Kalinskaya.

Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who beat Iga Swiatek in the third round, faces qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the opening match of the day.