Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting difficult battle at St Johnstone

Barry Robson knows more than most what to expect from St Johstone boss Craig Levein when he takes his Aberdeen side to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

The Dons manager was captain at Dundee United under Levein, who was also his boss at international level with Scotland.

Both are now dugout adversaries and the former Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and Celtic midfielder is looking forward to the cinch Premiership meeting in Perth.

“First and foremost, Craig Levein is a really good manager,” said Robson, who is frustrated that defender Jimmy McGarry could be out for another two weeks with a hamstring problem.

“I worked under him, I was his captain at Dundee United and I was with him at Scotland as well.

“I have lots of respect for him. I think he’s been a terrific manager over the years who knows exactly what he’s doing.

“He never gave me an inch as a captain or as a player either let me tell you, but very enjoyable to work under, demanding. I enjoyed it. Learned a lot.

“Good coach. Good manager. I get on very well with Craig, I have a lot of respect for him, but it doesn’t take away from me wanting to take the team down there and wanting to win.

“He will want to win, but I definitely want to go down there and pick up three points.

“Tomorrow’s game is really important just like every other game.

“It is a difficult game and it is always a hard place to go and play and get results. We understand that we know that, it will be a game that we have to go down and as I said, perform as well as we can.”