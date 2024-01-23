Northampton earn dramatic late win at 10-man Charlton

Charlton’s winless run in Sky Bet League One extended to 10 matches after a 3-2 defeat to Northampton that left home fans chanting for the dismissal of head coach Michael Appleton.

The visitors took the lead in the seventh minute when Kieron Bowie’s through ball was controlled by Tyreece Simpson, who calmly cut past Rarmani Edmonds-Green before beating keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Charlton levelled after 20 minutes as Aaron McGowan put Alfie May’s low cross from the right of the penalty area into his own net.

McGowan quickly redeemed himself as he teed up Sam Hoskins to sweep Northampton back into the lead.

Charlton equalised in first-half stoppage time, Tennai Watson drilling across Lee Burge after Freddie Ladapo’s original shot was blocked.

McGowan produced a goal-line block to deny May in the second period before Addicks wing-back Tayo Edun was sent off for a second bookable offence – both fouls on McGowan.

Northampton grabbed a winner just moments from the end of seven additional minutes, substitute Louis Appere tapping home from Mitch Pinnock’s pass.