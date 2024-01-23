Sonny Cox snatches Exeter a vital victory at Bristol Rovers

Teenage striker Sonny Cox eased Exeter’s relegation worries as his early goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The 19-year-old proved to be the hero when he nipped in to score from close range in the 12th minute after Brentford loanee Matt Cox had fumbled Jack Aitchison’s 20-yard shot.

It ultimately secured Exeter’s first victory on their travels since early September and lifted the pressure on manager Gary Caldwell.

The Grecians looked anything but a side struggling to stay out of the relegation zone and midfielder Reece Cole almost doubled their lead on the half-hour but his low shot struck the outside of Cox’s far post.

It was a night to forget for Rovers’ former Exeter manager Matt Taylor, whose attack lacked punch. John Marquis was denied an equaliser by an offside flag late on before the Gas were booed off following the final whistle.