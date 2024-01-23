Paul Mukairu fires Reading to much-needed victory over promotion-chasing Derby

Reading gave their League One survival chances a boost with a 1-0 victory at home to promotion-chasing Derby.

The hosts, who were given a suspended three-point deduction for the abandonment of their Port Vale fixture, had the first chance after 16 minutes. Andy Yiadom turned and shot in the box but saw his effort come off the post and into the arms of goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

Sam Smith flicked a header from a corner just over, while Derby almost took the lead with six minutes of the half remaining, as a Conor Hourihane strike hit the upright.

Reading took the lead nine minutes in the second half. A Femi Azeez shot found the post, but the ball fell kindly to Paul Mukairu, who finished with precision.

The goal gave the hosts confidence, although Tyreece John-Jules should have done better with a header – 64 minutes in – after putting it wide.

Derby struggled to make much headway on the Reading goal after going behind and the Berkshire side held on for a vital three points.