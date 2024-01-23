Chesterfield extend lead at the top with narrow win over Woking

Chesterfield extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League to 13 points as Will Grigg scored the only goal in a 1-0 success over Woking.

Grigg tucked home his 17th goal of the season following a Liam Mandeville free-kick after 24 minutes at the SMH Group Stadium.

Armando Dobra and Mandeville both had chances to add to the lead before Woking’s Dennon Lewis tested goalkeeper Harry Tyrer after the break.

Substitute Ricky Korboa went close to snatching a last-minute equaliser for the visitors but the Spireites held on to extend their run of successive home wins in all competitions to a club record-equalling 17.