Al-Nassr postpone Chinese friendlies after Cristiano Ronaldo injury

An injury to Cristiano Ronaldo has led to the postponement of Al-Nassr’s planned friendlies in China and thrown into doubt his ability to face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami next week.

Al-Nassr were due to face Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday and Zhejiang on Sunday but both games have been called off on the eve of the first fixture.

“We are sad to announce that, unfortunately, and for reasons beyond Al-Nassr’s control, the event comprised of two matches scheduled on the 24th and 28th of January has been postponed to a date to be defined,” a statement from Al-Nassr said.

“We are willing to complete our training camp as planned in Shenzhen, a city that has warmly welcomed us and shown so much love for us and our captain.

“We have agreed with the organiser to schedule a new match as soon as possible.”

After the two games in China, Al-Nassr were due to travel to Riyadh for a friendly against Messi’s Inter Miami on February 1.

Fans upset by the postponement of the China tour gathered at the team’s hotel in Shenzhen, and Ronaldo issued his own apology for his absence.

“I have played for 22 years and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries,” he said. “I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour.

“We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and to be back here.”