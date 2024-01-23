Karl Robinson demands more from Salford even as unbeaten start continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Karl Robinson demands more from Salford even as unbeaten start continues

By Press Association
Karl Robinson remains unbeaten with Salford (Tim Goode/PA)
Salford boss Karl Robinson believes there is still plenty of room for improvement after maintaining his unbeaten start to the job.

A 1-1 draw at Bradford made it five points from three games since Robinson took over the Ammies helm from Neil Wood.

Salford continue to pull clear of trouble but Robinson was not satisfied with the away point.

Ryan Watson had given them the lead at Valley Parade but Bradford hit back six minutes later through Brad Halliday.

“It was frustrating,” said Robinson. “I felt we had a large part of the game under control.

“For us to pick up five points now, we have set our stall out on who we are as a team.

“The longer the game went on, I thought we were the ones asking the questions with shots and crosses.

“There’s an acceptance by the players and I think we can improve and don’t think we are anywhere near the team we hope to be.

“It’s another foot in the right direction but not what I expect to see.”

Robinson issued a rallying cry for more travelling supporters after 187 away fans made the trip over the Pennines.

“We need more fans, let’s not beat around the bush,” he said.

“The fans who turned out were brilliant but for this club to be what we want it to be, we’ve got to be a force on the road.

“Away days in the EFL are brilliant and I know it’s hard and these are difficult times but we appreciate everybody who comes to watch us.”

On-loan Plymouth forward Tyreik Wright had the best chance to win it in the second half for Bradford, who have now gone six games without a win.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “It was difficult, certainly in the first half. I don’t think we handled their threats as well as we could have and didn’t really make an imprint on them as an opponent.

“We got the equaliser and had a couple of set-pieces we definitely had the opportunity to get on the end of but didn’t. I was happy to get in at 1-1 at half-time to gee the boys up for a bit more tempo.

“It wasn’t a game for the purist, for either team. We had a bit more quality second half and had two chances where we could have scored but I couldn’t say that over the 90 minutes it was a game we deserved to win.

“We couldn’t get any momentum going, which we have done in most of the other games.

“In a tight game like that, one bit of quality turns it in favour of one team and we had the better opportunities in the second half to show that.”