Karl Robinson demands more from Salford even as unbeaten start continues

Salford boss Karl Robinson believes there is still plenty of room for improvement after maintaining his unbeaten start to the job.

A 1-1 draw at Bradford made it five points from three games since Robinson took over the Ammies helm from Neil Wood.

Salford continue to pull clear of trouble but Robinson was not satisfied with the away point.

Ryan Watson had given them the lead at Valley Parade but Bradford hit back six minutes later through Brad Halliday.

“It was frustrating,” said Robinson. “I felt we had a large part of the game under control.

“For us to pick up five points now, we have set our stall out on who we are as a team.

“The longer the game went on, I thought we were the ones asking the questions with shots and crosses.

“There’s an acceptance by the players and I think we can improve and don’t think we are anywhere near the team we hope to be.

“It’s another foot in the right direction but not what I expect to see.”

Robinson issued a rallying cry for more travelling supporters after 187 away fans made the trip over the Pennines.

“We need more fans, let’s not beat around the bush,” he said.

“The fans who turned out were brilliant but for this club to be what we want it to be, we’ve got to be a force on the road.

“Away days in the EFL are brilliant and I know it’s hard and these are difficult times but we appreciate everybody who comes to watch us.”

On-loan Plymouth forward Tyreik Wright had the best chance to win it in the second half for Bradford, who have now gone six games without a win.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “It was difficult, certainly in the first half. I don’t think we handled their threats as well as we could have and didn’t really make an imprint on them as an opponent.

“We got the equaliser and had a couple of set-pieces we definitely had the opportunity to get on the end of but didn’t. I was happy to get in at 1-1 at half-time to gee the boys up for a bit more tempo.

“It wasn’t a game for the purist, for either team. We had a bit more quality second half and had two chances where we could have scored but I couldn’t say that over the 90 minutes it was a game we deserved to win.

“We couldn’t get any momentum going, which we have done in most of the other games.

“In a tight game like that, one bit of quality turns it in favour of one team and we had the better opportunities in the second half to show that.”