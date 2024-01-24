I’d give him my eyes if I could – Michael Owen would love to help son see again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’d give him my eyes if I could – Michael Owen would love to help son see again

By Press Association
Michael Owen has spoken about his son’s degenerative eye condition and said he would “give him my eyes” if he could (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Owen has spoken about his son’s degenerative eye condition and said he would “give him my eyes” if he could (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former England striker Michael Owen has said he would do anything to help his son James see again and would “give him my eyes” if he could.

James Owen, 17, was diagnosed with the degenerative eye condition Stargardt disease when he was eight.

Speaking on the BBC Access All podcast, former Liverpool forward Michael Owen said: “You want to swap with him; if I could give him my eyes and we’d do a swap then I would tomorrow of course… I would pay every cent I’ve got to make James see again.”

James said on the podcast that his central vision is “blurry” and that he struggles to see different colours and lights, although he has good peripheral vision.

As a child, James had aspired to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Terry, who began his career at Everton before playing for Bradford, Chester and Rochdale. But it was on the football pitch that the first clues regarding James’ condition emerged.

Although he was good on the ball, James struggled to follow the ball or player movements, and the issue only became more pronounced on bigger pitches.

Michael also noticed his son not looking at the camera when posing for photographs, and they were referred to an eye specialist who gave James his diagnosis – news Michael Owen said was “a hammer blow for any parent”.

The condition is inherited, and Michael Owen said he felt guilt when he learned more about it.

“As a parent you just want everything to be perfect – and he is – but of course it was a sad time,” he said. “Thinking about the future – will he be able to drive? Will he be able to work? All these things run through your mind.”

James initially struggled to come to terms with the diagnosis, but has learned to adapt to his condition and uses different techniques to handle daily life.

“I’ll notice what colour my dad’s jumper is,” he said. “So if I ever go out, then I would be able to recognise him from the colour, not from his face because I struggle with detail.”

Michael said: “He’s just mentally very, very strong. He’s got a great mindset. I’ve got four children and I’m probably the least worried about James’ future.”

Michael and his son will release a new documentary, Football Is For Everyone, telling James’ story and following the visually impaired futsal England team as they compete at the 2023 World Cup in Birmingham.

James joined a training session, but admitted it did not go entirely to plan.

“I actually got megged and then scored an own goal,” he said. “It was not a great moment.”

The documentary will be released on January 30 via TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.