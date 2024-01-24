Hope for brighter future with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man Utd – fan group The 1958

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hope for brighter future with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man Utd – fan group The 1958

By Press Association
The 1958 have released their first statement since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal was announced (Nick Potts/PA)
The 1958 have released their first statement since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal was announced (Nick Potts/PA)

The 1958 fan group believe there is “more hope for a brighter future” with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United but vowed to continue their “fight until the Glazers have been removed”.

The Premier League club announced on Christmas Eve that the British billionaire had agreed to acquire a 25 per cent shareholding in the Old Trafford giants.

The £1.3billion deal includes Ratcliffe purchasing 25 per cent of Class B shares held by the Glazer family, whose majority ownership has been subject of fan protests since their controversial takeover in 2005.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is coming in as minority owner at Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is coming in as minority owner at Manchester United (Simon Peach/PA)

The 1958 have led that fight in recent years and, a month to the day after the Ineos chairman’s deal was announced, commented on the ownership changes.

“When change is upon us, we think it’s prudent to assess the situation before reacting,” a spokesman for the group said in a statement.

“With the impending investment into the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the announcement our club will be appointing a new CEO (Omar Berrada), we feel the right decision is to keep monitoring progress and let the new structure and strategy play out.

“We believe the Ratcliffe investment and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing gives us more hope for a brighter future and a potential clearer pathway towards majority ownership further down the line.

“This doesn’t mean we rest on our laurels. The aftermath of the European Super League is proof sitting back and doing nothing is not an option. We are working towards a next phase, strategy and plan.”

Ratcliffe expects the deal to be given the green light by mid-February, when he will officially take control of football operations as part of his minority ownership of the club.

The 71-year-old has the first option should the Glazers decide to sell more Class B shares and The 1958 say they will continue their call for them to sell up entirely.

“A generation of supporters have fought and battled to rid our club of these owners,” said a spokesperson for the group, who say they have more than 52,000 supporters signed up to their ‘Claim Back United’ website.

“We never wanted them at the start and we don’t want them now.

“We owe it to ourselves and the legacy of these efforts to ensure they are removed. We hope Sir Jim is an ally and vehicle in making this happen.

The Glazers’ strategic review of their options for Manchester United officially began on November 22, 2022 (Will Matthews/PA)
The Glazers’ strategic review of their options for Manchester United officially began on November 22, 2022 (Will Matthews/PA)

“Do not forgive and do not forget the damage the Glazers have done to our club and fan base.

“We will be watching developments closely and will continue our fight until the Glazers have been removed.

“This has always been one of our primary objectives. We will update more soon.”