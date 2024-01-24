South Africa reach AFCON last 16 as Tunisia crash out after goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Africa reach AFCON last 16 as Tunisia crash out after goalless draw

By Press Association
South Africa finished second in Group E, while Tunisia ended bottom (Themba Hadebe/AP)
South Africa advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 with Tunisia crashing out as the sides played out a goalless draw in their final Group E match in Korhogo.

Tunisia substitute Haythem Jouini headed over from a great position late on as the 2004 champions failed to secure the win they required to keep their campaign alive.

While Jalel Kadri’s side finish bottom of the group with two points, Hugo Broos’ South Africa went through with four – claiming the runners-up spot behind Mali.

Namibia, with whom Mali drew 0-0 on Wednesday, have also qualified for the next round as one of the group stage’s four best third-placed finishers.

After a cagey start, pressure from Tunisia saw Ellyes Skhiri shoot too high and Elias Achouri put a header wide.

South Africa responded with Evidence Makgopa heading off target and Thapelo Morena unleashing a 33rd-minute strike that just missed the top corner.

Mothobi Mvala and Percy Tau produced further unsuccessful efforts for the Bafana Bafana towards the end of the first half.

Tunisia substitute Haythem Jouini heads over late on (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Tunisia substitute Haythem Jouini headed over late on (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Neither side was able to fashion much in the way of attack after the break until a flurry of attempts from South Africa that started with a Sphephelo Sithole drive that was parried by Bechir Ben Said with just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Subsequent shots from Teboho Mokoena and Tau went wide before Ben Said kept out Makgopa’s header.

As Tunisia made a late push to save themselves, Jouini squandered a great chance in the 89th minute as he headed over from fellow substitute Sayfallah Ltaief’s cross.

Another header, from skipper Yassine Meriah, then had the same outcome in stoppage time as the Eagles of Carthage’s hopes of progress ended.