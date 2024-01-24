Bayern Munich say transfer interest in Kieran Trippier is ‘over’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bayern Munich say transfer interest in Kieran Trippier is ‘over’

By Press Association
Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (Owen Humphries
Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (Owen Humphries

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich say they have ended their pursuit of Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier.

Bayern saw a series of approaches, including an initial loan bid and a £13million cash offer for the 33-year-old England international, rebuffed by the Magpies, who insisted they were not prepared to let one of their key players leave this month.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side have now admitted defeat in their attempts to lure him away from Tyneside.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has also been the subject of interest this month
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has also been the subject of interest this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky Germany: “The Kieran Trippier issue is over. We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of.”

Newcastle have also rejected a loan bid for striker Callum Wilson from Atletico Madrid, while Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab have expressed an interest in fellow front Miguel Almiron.

None of the three players are understood to be agitating for a move.

Potential buyers have set their sights on the Magpies since chief executive Darren Eales admitted that they may have to sell players to buy in order to comply with profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules after a embarking upon £400million spending spree since their Saudi-backed owners took over in October 2021.