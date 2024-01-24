Injury concerns for Leeds boss Daniel Farke after win over Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Injury concerns for Leeds boss Daniel Farke after win over Norwich

By Press Association
Daniel Farke’s side have won their last five games (Nick Potts/PA)
Daniel Farke’s side have won their last five games (Nick Potts/PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed his side’s 1-0 home win against Norwich came at a price with Daniel James and Archie Gray both sustaining injury.

James was withdrawn during the interval due to a hip problem after providing an assist for Patrick Bamford’s winning header, which lifted Leeds to within two points of the Sky Bet Championship’s top two.

Teenage defender Gray, whose brilliant second-half tackle denied Adam Idah as the Norwich substitute bore down on goal, was forced off in the closing stages after taking a knock to his knee.

Farke said: “Daniel James sadly, I had to substitute him because at the half-time whistle he overstretched his hip flexor.

“I think it’s a little strain. I hope it’s not too bad. I think he will definitely be out for the FA Cup game at the weekend, but hope he can return to training soon because we need him. He’s in brilliant shape.

“Archie Gray, in the beginning, I was concerned because he had a hit against his knee and overstretched it and was panicking a little bit.

“He was fearing something with the ligament and had to limp off. After the first assessment I’m carefully optimistic. It seems like ACL ligaments are OK and it’s more or less just a hit.

“We have to wait for further assessment, but I’m carefully optimistic it’s not a long-term injury.”

Farke’s side extended their unbeaten home run this season to 15 matches to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals, while also winning their first five games of the year in all competitions.

They dominated for long spells, but failed to find the killer second goal and came through an anxious finale.

“Credit to Norwich, first of all,” Farke added. “They are definitely one of the best sides that have played at Elland Road this season.

“It was a really complicated game and for that I’m more than happy that we won this game, three points, another clean sheet.

“Four clean sheets in January and scoring goals – I’m pretty pleased with this.”

Norwich had their chances – notably Kenny McLean and Gabriel Sara in the first half – but while head coach David Wagner was disappointed with the result, he was pleased with his side’s performance.

Wagner said: “We gave Leeds a real game, we were absolutely competitive, and games like this will get decided by small margins.

“Congratulations to Leeds, a top team with super attacking individuals. But I think we kept them quite calm.

“In the second half everyone could see when we were really able to pin them into their final third without, to be honest, having the final punch in the box.

“Result, frustrating, but I’m absolutely fine with the performance.”