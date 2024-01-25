Football gossip: Victor Osimhen makes decision over Premier League destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football gossip: Victor Osimhen makes decision over Premier League destination

By Press Association
Could Napoli’s Victor Osimhen be set to join a Premier League team before the transfer deadline? (Mike Egerton/PA)
Could Napoli's Victor Osimhen be set to join a Premier League team before the transfer deadline? (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has made a decision over where he will play next in his career, the Daily Mail reports. However, it is yet to be confirmed if he will go for Manchester United, Chelsea, or Arsenal, as all three Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on the Nigeria international.

The Daily Mail also states that Southampton, Burnley, and Leicester all have their eye on attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, who is out of contract with Coventry in the summer.

Coventry City v Leicester City – Sky Bet Championship – Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare may be on the move this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United have refused to continue talks to obtain Karim Benzema due to “exorbitant” sums being sought for the 36-year-old, Sky Sports reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Joshua Kimmich: Liverpool and Manchester City are going head-to-head to sign the midfielder from Bayern Munich, writes Bild.

Bayern Munich v Manchester United – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich could be on the way to the north west (Nick Potts/PA)

Martin Dubravka: Newcastle’s Slovakia goalkeeper is considering his future at the club, according to i Sport.

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United plan to recoup £100million via the sale of players this summer, with the 22-year-old English forward leading the list, writes i Sport.