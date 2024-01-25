Kalvin Phillips undergoing West Ham medical this morning ahead of loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kalvin Phillips undergoing West Ham medical this morning ahead of loan move

By Press Association
Kalvin Phillips is having a medical at West Ham (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Kalvin Phillips is undergoing a medical at West Ham on Thursday ahead of his loan switch from Manchester City.

The England midfielder has agreed a move to the London Stadium until the end of the season.

West Ham will have an option to buy Phillips once the loan deal is over.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has found opportunities hard to come by at Man City (Nick Potts/PA)

The PA news agency understands the loan deal will be announced either later on Thursday or on Friday morning.

Phillips joined City from Leeds for £45million on a six-year contract in July 2022.

But the 28-year-old has never managed to hold down a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s side and has not started a single Premier League match this season.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle were also interested in Phillips but he has opted for West Ham, who are currently sixth in the table and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

David Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes is looking to build on a strong first half to the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phillips knows he needs game time with Euro 2024 coming up this summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes is also looking to offload players with Algeria winger Said Benrahma likely to leave before the transfer window closes.

Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn is a potential replacement for Benrahma with Moyes keen to build on West Ham’s strong first half of the season.