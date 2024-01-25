Kalvin Phillips undergoing West Ham medical this morning ahead of loan move

Kalvin Phillips is undergoing a medical at West Ham on Thursday ahead of his loan switch from Manchester City.

The England midfielder has agreed a move to the London Stadium until the end of the season.

West Ham will have an option to buy Phillips once the loan deal is over.

Kalvin Phillips has found opportunities hard to come by at Man City (Nick Potts/PA)

The PA news agency understands the loan deal will be announced either later on Thursday or on Friday morning.

Phillips joined City from Leeds for £45million on a six-year contract in July 2022.

But the 28-year-old has never managed to hold down a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s side and has not started a single Premier League match this season.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle were also interested in Phillips but he has opted for West Ham, who are currently sixth in the table and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

West Ham boss David Moyes is looking to build on a strong first half to the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phillips knows he needs game time with Euro 2024 coming up this summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes is also looking to offload players with Algeria winger Said Benrahma likely to leave before the transfer window closes.

Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn is a potential replacement for Benrahma with Moyes keen to build on West Ham’s strong first half of the season.