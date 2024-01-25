Eric Dier has ‘full Steve McClaren’ moment by going German on Bayern debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eric Dier has ‘full Steve McClaren’ moment by going German on Bayern debut

By Press Association
Eric Dier made his Bayern Munich debut as a half-time substitute in the 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin (Sven Hoppe/AP/PA)
Eric Dier made his Bayern Munich debut as a half-time substitute in the 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin (Sven Hoppe/AP/PA)

Fans have poked fun at England international Eric Dier for going “full Steve McClaren” after he appeared to have adopted a German accent following his debut for Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan at Bayern from Tottenham, was introduced as a half-time replacement for the injured Dayot Upamecano in Wednesday night’s 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin and was interviewed on the pitch afterwards.

Dier, who was born in Cheltenham but raised in Portugal, spoke with a German twang, prompting amused comments from social media users.

In it, he said: “A very proud moment for me, obviously, to make my debut for this club. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family and I really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed playing here.”

The interview rekindled memories of current Manchester United coach McClaren, who famously appeared to mimic a Dutch accent in an interview during his time in charge at Eredivisie club Twente.