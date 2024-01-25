Australian Open day 12: Aryna Sabalenka remains on course for title defence

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on first-time grand slam finalist Zheng Qinwen for the Australian Open crown on Saturday.

Sabalenka reversed the result of the US Open final, beating Coco Gauff 7-6 (2) 6-4, while 12th seed Zheng ended the run of qualifier Dayana Yastremska with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett is one win away from defending his wheelchair title and will again face Japanese teenager Tokito Oda for the trophy.

Picture of the day

A delighted Zheng Qinwen celebrates beating Dayana Yastremska (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Stat of the day

3 – Aryna Sabalenka is the second player this Century to reach 3+ consecutive hard court Women’s Singles Grand Slam finals after Victoria Azarenka (four between Australian Open 2012 and US Open 2013). Three-peat.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/9DL3JoxgJt — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 25, 2024

Point of the day

Legacy

Tonight we were honoured to welcome 4x champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley onto Rod Laver Arena to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her 1974 #AusOpen victory. Further, to ensure her remarkable legacy lives on, future First Nations Days will be known as Evonne Goolagong Cawley Day. pic.twitter.com/sDo379Pix6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2024

Who’s up next?

The men take centre stage on Friday, with Novak Djokovic putting his 33-match unbeaten run at Melbourne Park on the line in a semi-final clash against fourth seed Jannik Sinner.

In the night session, familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will do battle for a place in the final.

Britain’s Neal Skupski goes for a fourth grand slam title alongside American Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final, with the pair taking on Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski.