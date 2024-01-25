FA opens investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Maddy Cusack

A formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has been opened by the Football Association, the PA news agency understands.

Cusack died aged 27 in September last year. A week after her death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing which they said all stemmed from her relationship with the club’s manager, Jonathan Morgan.

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

A minute’s applause in memory of Maddy Cusack was held before United’s Championship match against London City Lionesses on October 7 last year (Tim Markland/PA)

The PA news agency understands the FA has confirmed to the Cusack family that it is now formally investigating the matter.

The FA announced on January 8 it was assessing information surrounding the circumstances of Cusack’s death, but stressed at that time it had not opened a formal investigation.

An FA spokesperson said on January 8: “We were devastated to learn of the passing of Maddy Cusack last September and our thoughts continue to be with her family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“Following the conclusion of the club’s independent investigation into the matter, we felt that it would be appropriate to assess the relevant information of the case.

Jonathan Morgan returned to work at Sheffield United in the final week of last year (John Walton/PA)

“This is to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football, and to establish what, if any, next steps may be appropriate. We are in dialogue with Maddy’s family and the club during this process.”

Morgan stepped away from his post in October after the investigation started, but returned to work at United in the final week of last year.

The Cusack family, Morgan’s management team and Sheffield United have been approached for comment.