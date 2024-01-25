FA opens investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Maddy Cusack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FA opens investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Maddy Cusack

By Press Association
The FA is now formally investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack (Nick Potts/PA)
A formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has been opened by the Football Association, the PA news agency understands.

Cusack died aged 27 in September last year. A week after her death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing which they said all stemmed from her relationship with the club’s manager, Jonathan Morgan.

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

A minute's applause in memory of Maddy Cusack was held before United's Championship match against London City Lionesses on October 7 last year
The PA news agency understands the FA has confirmed to the Cusack family that it is now formally investigating the matter.

The FA announced on January 8 it was assessing information surrounding the circumstances of Cusack’s death, but stressed at that time it had not opened a formal investigation.

An FA spokesperson said on January 8: “We were devastated to learn of the passing of Maddy Cusack last September and our thoughts continue to be with her family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“Following the conclusion of the club’s independent investigation into the matter, we felt that it would be appropriate to assess the relevant information of the case.

Jonathan Morgan returned to work at Sheffield United in the final week of last year
“This is to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football, and to establish what, if any, next steps may be appropriate. We are in dialogue with Maddy’s family and the club during this process.”

Morgan stepped away from his post in October after the investigation started, but returned to work at United in the final week of last year.

The Cusack family, Morgan’s management team and Sheffield United have been approached for comment.