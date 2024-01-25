Teddy Jenks joins Ross County on loan from Forest Green

Teddy Jenks has signed on loan for Ross County from Forest Green until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with Brighton before joining Aberdeen on loan in the 21/22 season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.

Jenks, who has represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, had a loan spell with Crawley in the 22/23 season before before he joined Forest Green last summer.

County confirmed the signing on their official Twitter account and said: “Welcome to the club, Teddy!”

County also confirmed the signing of Loick Ayina on loan from Huddersfield until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Congolese defender had a spell at Dundee United in 2023 before returning to the Terriers at the end of last season.