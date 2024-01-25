Luke Littler says ‘world has gone mad’ following rise to stardom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Littler says ‘world has gone mad’ following rise to stardom

By Press Association
Luke Littler’s incredible ascent to stardom continued last week (BIC/PA)
Luke Littler’s incredible ascent to stardom continued last week (BIC/PA)

Luke Littler claims the “world has gone mad” as he aims to make it back-to-back World Series title in the Netherlands this weekend.

Littler, who turned 17 on Sunday, continued his incredible ascent to stardom last week when he won the Bahrain Masters, winning silverware in his first tournament since his sensational debut run to the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace.

He did it by making a splash in the Middle East as well, firing a nine-dart finish in his quarter-final win before beating former world champions Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen on his way to the title.

Littler hit a nine-dart finish, beat Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen in Bahrain last week
Littler hit a nine-dart finish, beat Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen in Bahrain last week (BIC/PA)

Life has changed immeasurably for Littler over the last couple of months, none more so than him being the star attraction in Bahrain.

“I was happy to go out to Bahrain and win it,” he said. “It was a good experience, it was different to Ally Pally, you could hear everything in the crowd and it was good to see so many youngsters at the live draw.

“Eight of us (seeded players) took pictures and signed autographs. The world has gone mad.

“I didn’t expect to beat those players, I know I have got my own ability and I believe in my ability and that is what gets me over the line.

“I said I’d take a slow start and then I hit a nine in the first leg, it’s always a bonus. Even Nath said to me, ‘It’s the first leg and a hold of throw’, I said, ‘I know’.

“I was just glad to get over the line against Nath and Gezzy and Michael to get the trophy.

It will be a tougher assignment for the teenager in Den Bosch this weekend as the likes of Raymond van Barneveld, Danny Noppert, Gian van Veen and Dimitri Van den Bergh join the field as local representatives.

Littler beat both Van Barneveld and Van Veen on the way to the Ally Pally final so knows they are seeking revenge if they are drawn together in the first round.

“The standard is going to be good once again,” he said.

“All eight of the representatives are good. Maybe Raymond and Gian want revenge, but every first round game is going to be tough for us, so it’s going to be a good weekend.

“It would be a massive bonus if I win it but if I do lose it’s back home and focus on Cardiff in the Premier League.”