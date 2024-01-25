Emiliano Marcondes hoping to be ‘nice pasta dish that people want’ after injury

Emiliano Marcondes was given food for thought as he recovered from a long-term injury before joining Hibernian.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder arrived at Easter Road on loan from Bournemouth this week after being out since last May with a foot injury which required surgery.

The Dane came off the bench to make his debut in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-0 home cinch Premiership defeat to Rangers and was delighted to get back into action.

Asked about what he was looking for from his loan spell in Leith, Marcondes came up with an unusual culinary analogy.

He said: “Obviously to play and some good football as well. I want to have an important role with a great team that plays some good football.

“My agent actually said that as a footballer, when you haven’t played for a long period, you are like a cold pasta dish.

“So, no-one wants you and you are not very interesting to eat when you haven’t been playing and have been injured.

“When you are in that situation you have to put yourself in the oven and warm yourself up and that’s how I feel right now.

“I have to put myself in the oven and make myself edible again and make sure I’m wanted again. That is the picture I like to put in my head. I want to make sure I am a nice pasta dish that people want again.”

The former Brentford playmaker added of his time out: “It has been difficult. It is a weird moment for a football player when you are injured and coming back and the transfer window is open.

“It is not often that we, as footballers, really talk about it. But it is a situation when you doubt your future. I have half a year left at Bournemouth.

“But for me, it was important to have focus in every training session, and to make sure I was 100 per cent fit first, and not think too much about the future and my situation but that is easier said than done.

“I have had a great team around me at Bournemouth to help get me 100 per cent fit and get me back in training. I felt very strong in the end. Coming back and playing, I don’t feel like I have been injured for seven months so that is a great feeling.”

Marcondes was introduced just before the hour-mark against Rangers with the visitors leading through first-half goals from Ridvan Yilmaz and Todd Cantwell.

The Denmark Under-21 international said: “It was a great atmosphere and coming off the bench was good.

“By then we were 2-0 behind but I felt that we had a few chances to come back into it and that would have changed the game. But, we didn’t take our chances.

“I felt great, personally and Scottish football is a high level, high tempo, and there is some good quality.”