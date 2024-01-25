Emiliano Marcondes hoping to be ‘nice pasta dish that people want’ after injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emiliano Marcondes hoping to be ‘nice pasta dish that people want’ after injury

By Press Association
Hibernian’s Emiliano Marcondes (left) glad to be back in action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian’s Emiliano Marcondes (left) glad to be back in action (Jane Barlow/PA)

Emiliano Marcondes was given food for thought as he recovered from a long-term injury before joining Hibernian.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder arrived at Easter Road on loan from Bournemouth this week after being out since last May with a foot injury which required surgery.

The Dane came off the bench to make his debut in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-0 home cinch Premiership defeat to Rangers and was delighted to get back into action.

Asked about what he was looking for from his loan spell in Leith, Marcondes came up with an unusual culinary analogy.

He said: “Obviously to play and some good football as well. I want to have an important role with a great team that plays some good football.

“My agent actually said that as a footballer, when you haven’t played for a long period, you are like a cold pasta dish.

“So, no-one wants you and you are not very interesting to eat when you haven’t been playing and have been injured.

“When you are in that situation you have to put yourself in the oven and warm yourself up and that’s how I feel right now.

“I have to put myself in the oven and make myself edible again and make sure I’m wanted again. That is the picture I like to put in my head. I want to make sure I am a nice pasta dish that people want again.”

The former Brentford playmaker added of his time out: “It has been difficult. It is a weird moment for a football player when you are injured and coming back and the transfer window is open.

“It is not often that we, as footballers, really talk about it. But it is a situation when you doubt your future. I have half a year left at Bournemouth.

“But for me, it was important to have focus in every training session, and to make sure I was 100 per cent fit first, and not think too much about the future and my situation but that is easier said than done.

“I have had a great team around me at Bournemouth to help get me 100 per cent fit and get me back in training. I felt very strong in the end. Coming back and playing, I don’t feel like I have been injured for seven months so that is a great feeling.”

Marcondes was introduced just before the hour-mark against Rangers with the visitors leading through first-half goals from Ridvan Yilmaz and Todd Cantwell.

The Denmark Under-21 international said: “It was a great atmosphere and coming off the bench was good.

“By then we were 2-0 behind but I felt that we had a few chances to come back into it and that would have changed the game. But, we didn’t take our chances.

“I felt great, personally and Scottish football is a high level, high tempo, and there is some good quality.”