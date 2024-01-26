Mohamed Diomande excited after joining Philippe Clement’s Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mohamed Diomande excited after joining Philippe Clement’s Rangers

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has added to his squad (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mohamed Diomande spoke of his excitement at signing for Rangers from FC Nordsjaelland on a loan deal until the end of the season, with an obligation for the Ibrox club to buy in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder will arrive in Glasgow once his work permit application has been confirmed and the deal,  which runs to 2028, is subject to international clearance.

Diomande becomes the second signing of the January transfer window for Philippe Clement’s side following the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves earlier this month.

Diomande told the club’s official website: “I am very excited to join such a historic club and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team.

“I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me.

“I really can’t wait to get started, join up with my teammates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters.”

Diomande joined FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream football academy in Ghana, which has helped produce players such as Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra and Kamaldeen Sulemana in recent years.

The midfielder made his debut for the Danish Superliga side in February 2020, establishing himself as a permanent fixture in the Nordsjaelland team over the coming years.

Clement said: “I am really pleased to have been able to add Mohamed to our squad, and I am excited to see what he can bring to our team.

“In our conversations and what I have seen of him as a player, I believe he will be a real asset to us, not only in what remains of this season, but in the seasons to come also.

“I look forward to welcoming him to Glasgow, and to working with him on the training pitch soon.”