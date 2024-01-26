In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool as he announces exit plan By Press Association Updated January 26 2024, 12:07pm Updated January 26 2024, 12:07pm Share In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool as he announces exit plan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4878059/in-pictures-jurgen-klopps-time-at-liverpool-as-he-announces-exit-plan-2/ Copy Link Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures over the years. Brendan Rodgers made way for then Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp to take over at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA) Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA) Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA) Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA) Klopp walks out to thank the Liverpool fans after reaching the 2018 Champions League final (Steven Paston/PA) Klopp brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA) Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA) Klopp even features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool (PA) Klopp guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA) Klopp is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA) But his signature air-punch celebration will be missed by the Anfield faithful (Nick Potts/PA)