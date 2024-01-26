Up for the cups: The numbers behind Jurgen Klopp’s impressive reign at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up for the cups: The numbers behind Jurgen Klopp’s impressive reign at Liverpool

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp using a mug with The Normal One on it during a press conference as part of a media day at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris on Saturday. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022.
Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after almost 500 games in charge and a host of trophies.

The German has won seven different honours including the Premier League and Champions League with the club and here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at his time in charge.

Win record

Jurgen Klopp bows to the fans after a Europa League win over LASK
Jurgen Klopp is to bow out after a successful spell at Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp arrived in October 2015 as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement and while he made a low-key start in a goalless draw with Tottenham, and draws in his first three games overall, it was the precursor to one of the club’s most successful eras.

He has won more than 60 per cent of his 466 games in charge – with a minimum of 21 remaining this season – and provided Liverpool’s greatest Premier League performances since the competition’s rebranding.

They won the 2019-20 title with 99 points, just one fewer than Manchester City’s record 100 two years earlier, while their 97 as runners-up in 2018-19 is a record for any team who did not finish as champions. They lead this season’s standings, five points clear of City having played one game more.

Klopp’s next Premier League win will be his 200th, with his record currently standing at 199 out of 317 games. In all competitions he has won 283, drawn 105 and lost 78 and the club have scored 972 goals on his watch, a number that will surely hit four figures before the season is out.

Trophy cabinet

Jurgen Klopp, right, and his staff celebrate with the trophy after the 2019 Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp, right, and his staff celebrate with the trophy after the 2019 Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

That league title and the 2018-19 Champions League stand out as the highlights of Klopp’s Anfield reign but success has come in all competitions.

Victory over Tottenham in Madrid, following a spectacular semi-final fightback against Barcelona, brought his first trophy with the club and the following season saw Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup and then the Premier League.

A domestic cup double in 2021-22, winning both finals in penalty shoot-outs against Chelsea, allowed them to add the 2022 Community Shield.

An eighth different trophy could come in this season’s Europa League, a competition in which Liverpool lost the 2015-16 final to Sevilla at the end of Klopp’s debut season.

Liverpool great

Sir Kenny Dalglish as Liverpool manager
Klopp’s win percentage as Liverpool manager trails only that of Sir Kenny Dalglish (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp could finish with the highest win percentage of any manager in Liverpool’s history and still has the chance to climb from fourth place in terms of trophies won with the club.

As of the announcement of the German’s imminent departure he has won 60.7 per cent of matches, trailing only Sir Kenny Dalglish’s 60.9 per cent across two spells and narrowly ahead of the club’s formative managerial partnership William Edward Barclay and John McKenna who won 60.6 per cent from 1892 to 1896.

Only Bob Paisley, with 20 trophies including six league titles, Bill Shankly (11) and Dalglish (nine) rank ahead of Klopp’s trophy count with the club.

With Liverpool still competing on four fronts this season – top of the league and in another Carabao Cup final, as well as the Europa League knockout stages and this Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Norwich – he has the opportunity to match or pass Dalglish and even potentially catch Shankly with a perfect finish to the season.