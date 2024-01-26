Luis Rubiales’ three-year ban for his conduct at Women’s World Cup final upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luis Rubiales’ three-year ban for his conduct at Women’s World Cup final upheld

By Press Association
A FIFA appeals committee has upheld a three-year ban imposed on former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Luis Rubiales’ three-year ban over his conduct at last summer’s Women’s World Cup final has been upheld by FIFA’s appeals committee.

The former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president was sanctioned by FIFA’s disciplinary committee in October after he kissed Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the final medal ceremony in Sydney in August.

Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s 1-0 victory while stood in the stadium’s VIP area.

Luis Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony
He appealed against the initial sanction but an appeals committee has agreed with the punishment imposed.

A release from FIFA said the committee was “comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during and after the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup”.

FIFA said Rubiales had been informed of the appeal outcome and has 10 days to request a motivated decision. Rubiales could also take his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The release added: “FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”

The announcement of the appeals committee decision comes a day after a judge in Spain proposed he be tried over the kiss on Hermoso. The national court judge, Francisco de Jorge, concluded the kiss was not consensual.

The judge also proposed Rubiales – along with former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda and two other members of federation staff Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera – be tried over an alleged attempt to coerce Hermoso into supporting Rubiales’ claim that she had consented to the kiss.

Jennifer Hermoso has always insisted she did not consent to being kissed by Rubiales
FIFA’s disciplinary committee said in its motivated decision published last month that it had considered imposing an even tougher sanction on Rubiales, who it said had acted with “a sense of complete impunity” at the World Cup final.

“The committee wished to stress that it was tempted to impose more severe sanctions in view of the seriousness and gravity of the incidents at stake as well as of the profound negative impact that (Rubiales’) actions had on the image of FIFA, women’s football and women’s sport in general,” the text from the decision stated.

The committee also highlighted a number of aggravating factors – the lack of a public apology, his continued insistence that the Hermoso kiss was consensual, publicly insulting “all those who saw this incident differently” as “idiots and stupid people”, the publication of a statement on RFEF platforms in Hermoso’s name which was not written or authorised by her, using the RFEF general assembly as a public forum to defend himself and distort the reality of the kiss in his favour, and pressuring and “emotionally coercing” Hermoso on numerous occasions.