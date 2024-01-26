Colombia forward Mayra Ramirez joins WSL champions Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the signing of Colombia forward Mayra Ramirez on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old, holder of 30 international caps, joins the Women’s Super League champions from Levante, with whom she had been since 2022.

Levante said the fee was 450,000 euros (£384,000), with add-ons worth 50,000 euros (£42,600), and it has been reported that it is a British record transfer that, with the add-ons included, would be a world record deal.

The rumours are true, Mayra Ramirez is a Blue! 😎#HolaMayra pic.twitter.com/nonZu0Vuzn — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 26, 2024

Previously at Huelva, Ramirez has scored 32 goals in 95 games across the last four years in the Spanish top flight.

She arrives with Chelsea – who have also signed defender Nathalie Bjorn from Everton in the current transfer window – having recently lost star striker Sam Kerr to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Ramirez said in a statement from the club: “I am very honoured to be a part of Chelsea. To be part of such a huge club is a dream come true and one I’ve had since I was a little girl.”

General manager Paul Green said: “Mayra is a dynamic forward who can play anywhere across the front line. We have watched her develop in Spain over the last few years and believe her style is going to suit playing in England.

“She has great physicality, athleticism and a good goal-scoring record. We’re all excited with what she can bring to the squad now and in the long term.”