Australian Open day 13: Novak Djokovic’s Melbourne reign ended by Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner stunned Melbourne Park by ending Novak Djokovic’s long unbeaten run in their semi-final clash.

The young Italian held his nerve after an erratic Djokovic threatened a fightback to clinch a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6) 6-3 victory and a place in his first grand slam final.

There he will take on two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who recovered from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic walks off Rod Laver Arena after suffering his first Australian Open defeat since 2018 (Andy Wong/AP)

Stat of the day

0 – This was this first completed match at a Grand Slam in Novak Djokovic's career where he did not forge a single break point chance (0 in 19 receiving games). Attacked.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @atptour — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 26, 2024

Tweet of the day

reminding myself that i’m still evolving. time to get back to work and come back stronger. thank you @australianopen for the memories this year and thank you everyone for their support💙💛🤍 pic.twitter.com/q7sThs7kDN — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 26, 2024

Shot of the day

Home hope

Home sweet home 🇦🇺 🏡 15-year-old Emerson Jones becomes the first Australian player to reach the @AustralianOpen girls’ singles final since 2008!#AusOpen | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/Q3pQ0SyhOE — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 26, 2024

Who’s up next?

The final matchup is set 🍿 Who will be the 2024 #AusOpen Champion? pic.twitter.com/6xXqQSaNTz — wta (@WTA) January 25, 2024

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces first-time grand slam finalist Zheng Qinwen in the women’s trophy decider on Saturday evening.

Sabalenka is bidding to lift major silverware for the second time while Zheng is the first Chinese player through to a slam singles final since Li Na won the title here a decade ago.

In the men’s wheelchair singles, Alfie Hewett will attempt to retain his title against young Japanese rival Tokito Oda.