Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan pulls out of German Masters to focus on ‘health and wellbeing’

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next week’s German Masters (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next week’s German Masters (Bradley Collyer/PA)

World number one Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next week’s German Masters.

O’Sullivan, who has already won the Masters, UK Championship and World Grand Prix this season, will not contest the event in Berlin in order to prioritise his “health and wellbeing”.

In a statement on X, the 48-year-old wrote: “I just want to let my fans in Germany know that sadly I’ve decided to withdraw from the German Masters next week.

“I love the event and fans in Germany but I have to make my health and wellbeing the priority.

“It’s been a tiring and challenging season for me so far, despite how it may seem with the tournament wins so hope you understand.

“I’m sorry I won’t be there and I hope to see you all soon.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrates victory in the Masters final against Ali Carter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Earlier this week, O’Sullivan limped through his World Open qualifier against Alfie Burden in Barnsley to book his place in the final stages of the tournament.

The seven-time world champion, who has been given special permission by World Snooker to wear trainers due to a foot injury, kicked them off midway through the fourth frame while Burden was on a break of 61.

O’Sullivan then slightly delayed the start of the fifth frame whilst he restored his footwear and breaks of 83 and 58 eventually secured a 5-3 win after Burden had levelled at 3-3.