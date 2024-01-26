Lando Norris eager to win races after signing new contract with McLaren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris eager to win races after signing new contract with McLaren

By Press Association
Lando Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren (Tim Goode/PA)
Lando Norris has signed a new ‘multi-year’ contract with McLaren, the team have announced.

The 24-year-old had previously committed until the end of the 2025 Formula One season but the new, unspecified deal will take his association with the team, which began six years ago, beyond that.

McLaren will hope the news ends speculation linking Norris, one of the most highly rated drivers on the grid, with a move to Red Bull.

Norris is still awaiting his first race win after finishing second six times last year (Tim Goode/PA)

Rumours he could leave McLaren gathered pace after a slow start to 2023 but results improved and the season became his most successful to date.

He finished sixth in the world championship after recording six second-placed finishes and the turnaround convinced him to stay.

Having now started 104 races and earned 13 podium finishes, his next challenge is to secure a win and he feels he is in the right place to do that.

Norris said: “Considering we were able to do what we did last year, considering it’s a team that I’ve been with from the beginning, it’s a team that I want to continue my story with in terms of reaching my goal of winning races and winning championships.

“McLaren is the team that I want to do it with. They’re the ones who brought me into Formula One and gave me this opportunity.

“So, in some ways, I feel like I owe it to them and I’m just very much part of the family and very much enjoying where I am. I don’t want to join a different team and not enjoy it.

“I’m excited to be part of that family, especially on the trajectory that we’re on.”

Norris has 13 career podium finishes in 104 races (David Davies/PA)

Despite Red Bull currently being the dominant force in the sport, Norris insists that a change of team was not something he seriously considered.

He said: “Really nothing from any other side was convincing enough to ever want to make me even have a proper look at another team.

“As much as I do want to just be in a team that’s the quickest one, there’s also that element of ‘I’m also here because I love racing and I love to have fun and enjoy all of that’.

“Really, for me, that’s my number one thing. I’m doing what I love and I want to be with a team that I love and enjoy every moment with.

“There’s not many things that can be guaranteed or assured of with any team. So it comes back to, where will I be happiest and where am I most confident that I can actually achieve a world championship?

“In the beginning of last year, maybe it wouldn’t have been McLaren but now I think I’m more confident than ever in saying it’s going to be.”

With team-mate Oscar Piastri having signed a contract extension in September, McLaren’s line-up is now confirmed until at least the end of 2026.

The lack of detail concerning the term of Norris’ contract could lead to speculation over whether an exit clause exists but the team have no intention of elaborating.

Chief executive Zak Brown said: “Sometimes you discuss it, sometimes you don’t. We see no reason to advertise any details of anybody’s contract.”