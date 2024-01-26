Nick Montgomery closing in on two new arrivals for Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nick Montgomery closing in on two new arrivals for Hibernian

By Press Association
James Jeggo is leaving Hibs a year after joining (Andrew Milligan/PA)
James Jeggo is leaving Hibs a year after joining (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery revealed he is closing in on a couple of new signings as midfielder James Jeggo returns to Australia.

The Easter Road boss confirmed that the 31-year-old is heading back to his homeland to join Melbourne City a year after arriving in Edinburgh on an 18-month deal.

Montgomery hopes to have a replacement midfielder signed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock, while he is also “close” to securing a new defender.

“The opportunity came for James to go back to his homeland and it was important for him for family reasons as well,” said the Hibs boss. “We had a couple of discussions and agreed it was a good opportunity for him to take at this moment so he goes with our blessing. He’s been a good servant to the club and a good team-mate so he goes with our blessing.

“We’ve been looking constantly to bring reinforcements and there’s a good chance we’ll bring somebody in that I’ve been working on. He would be a replacement for Jimmy.”

With Rocky Bushiri on international duty and Paul Hanlon ill, Will Fish was left as the only fit and available centre-back for Wednesday’s home match against Rangers.

Montgomery had to field left-back Jordan Obita in central defence in the 3-0 defeat by the Ibrox side, but he is hopeful of bolstering that department of his team before the transfer window closes.

“I can report that we are close to bringing in another defender,” he said. “Until we get Rocky back, we are very light in that area. Hopefully Paul Hanlon will return to the squad for Kilmarnock, but the new defender won’t be signed in time.”

Hibs head to Kilmarnock on Saturday having lost four of their last six cinch Premiership matches, albeit three of those were against the current top three at a time when the Edinburgh side have four players away on international duty and another four out injured.

“Criticism is normal,” said the manager. “People have opinions. I’ve been in football for a long time, I know if we don’t get results I’ll be criticised. But internally I know the long-term picture and where I want this club to go.

“I’m proud that we have had five debuts from the academy already this season and I think it’s pretty clear we are light on bodies because we’ve got a lot of players away.

“Once we get through this tough period, I’m really confident we can finish this season where I think we can.”