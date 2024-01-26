Mikaela Shiffrin taken to hospital after crash during race in Italy

Mikaela Shiffrin was taken to hospital following a crash in the women’s downhill at an FIS Alpine Ski World Cup race in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The American is one of the most recognisable skiers in the world as a two-time Olympic gold medallist, while last week in Jasna, Slovakia, she claimed a record-extending 95th career World Cup win.

But she lost control inside the first 20 seconds of her run on Friday and seemed to suffer an injury to her left knee after a heavy collision with the net hoarding surrounding the race slope.

The US Ski and Snowboard Team said on X, formerly Twitter: “@MikaelaShiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury.

“Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come.”