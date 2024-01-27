Philippe Clement proud as Rangers grind out win at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Philippe Clement proud as Rangers grind out win at St Mirren

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement (left) was happy with the St Mirren victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement (left) was happy with the St Mirren victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Philippe Clement was proud of his Rangers side after they battled tough conditions to grind out a 1-0 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren.

The Gers boss described the 3-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday as a great advert for Scottish football but he was less enamoured by the game in blustery Paisley.

The Light Blues’ in-form striker Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal of the windswept match after 14 minutes, taking his tally for the season to 12, as the Ibrox men kept up their pursuit of leaders Celtic.

“After the Hibs game, I said it was a good advertisement for Scottish football, the way the two teams played with tempo, good combination play, attacking actions, real intensity and high tempo,” said Clement, who refused to confirm the widely-reported Rangers interest in Brazil left-back Jefte.

“Today was the opposite, because of the circumstances. I’m not the guy who can control circumstances – that’s not my job. My job is to see that my team is ready for all circumstances, and they were today.

“I’m even prouder of them than I was after the Hibs game, because this was more difficult.

“After a good game with good football, in the way we want to play and the way we train also, we adapted to the circumstances here where you cannot play good football.

“You need to do it in a different way and it’s not so easy because it’s not the way you train or work.

“You need to have personality, resilience, structure, hard work and doing the right things with the ball in a different way to what we are used to.

“They did that, better in the second half than in the first half. You need some time to adapt, so that was part of the story also.

“But it was a very mature performance and this is what you need if you want to win trophies. You need to be ready in all circumstances.”

The Ibrox club have reportedly reached an agreement to sign 20-year-old Jefte, currently on loan with Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

However, as has been his way during the January transfer window, Clement remained tight-lipped and said: “If there’s nothing signed with the player I can’t say anything.”

A frustrated Stephen Robinson believed his side did enough to get something for their efforts.

The Buddies boss said: “Ultimately (I feel) frustration. I thought we deserved a point at least out of the game.

“We pressed a very good team really well, won the ball back on numerous occasions and showed composure in very difficult conditions with the wind and pitch.

“We pushed a very good team all the way and the difference was a fantastic finish.

“I have to give credit. With the conditions, the wind, it was an incredible goal and that is the difference between the teams.

“Rangers knew they were going to be tested and we did that.

“The conditions didn’t suit either team. It wasn’t like it suited us more than them.

“We didn’t have a Dessers in the team that could make the difference by taking a chance.

“But if we play like we did, we’ll win more games than we lose.”