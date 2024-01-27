Scott Brown off to a winning start as Ayr manager By Press Association January 27 2024, 4:59pm January 27 2024, 4:59pm Share Scott Brown off to a winning start as Ayr manager Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4879103/scott-brown-off-to-a-winning-start-as-ayr-manager/ Copy Link Queen’s Park played host to Ayr United (Peter Byrne/PA) Ayr United made it successive victories in the cinch Championship after winning 2-1 at 10-man Queen’s Park in Scott Brown’s first game in charge. The Honest Men, who beat Arbroath 2-0 on Tuesday for their first league win in six games, were ahead at half-time thanks to Jamie Murphy’s 40th-minute free-kick. Queen’s Park equalised after 63 minutes when Ruari Paton headed home Dom Thomas’ cross. The hosts were reduced to 10 men moments later, though, when Sean Welsh was shown a second yellow card. Ayr United made them pay in the 74th minute as Fraser Bryden lifted the ball over the defence for Mark McKenzie to nod in the winner.