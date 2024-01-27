Jack Nolan penalty gives Accrington victory at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jack Nolan penalty gives Accrington victory at Forest Green

By Press Association
Jack Nolan opened the scoring (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Nolan opened the scoring (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Cotterill’s first game as Forest Green manager ended in defeat as his side lost 1-0 at home to Accrington.

Jack Nolan scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to send Accrington back into play-off contention.

Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of the table and are winless in the league since October.

Forest Green started the better team with a flurry of early chances but forward Matty Stevens guided Callum Jones’ low cross narrowly past the post in their best opening.

The visitors were awarded a penalty when Ryan Inniss upended Alex Henderson inside the area when it seemed certain goalkeeper Luke Daniels would claim the incoming cross.

Winger Nolan made no mistake and hammered his effort straight down the middle after 22 minutes.

The hosts made a flying start to the second half when Fankaty Dabo found Emmanuel Osadebe inside the area but his turn and shot went off target.

Jamie Robson delivered an inviting low cross for Stevens but he couldn’t divert his sliding effort goalwards and the visitors held on for all three points.