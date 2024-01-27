Aaron Nemane nets first-half equaliser as Notts County earn Barrow point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Nemane nets first-half equaliser as Notts County earn Barrow point

By Press Association
Aaron Nemane equalised on the stroke of half-time for Notts County (Joe Giddens/PA)
Aaron Nemane equalised on the stroke of half-time for Notts County (Joe Giddens/PA)

Aaron Nemane scored a first-half equaliser to ensure Stuart Maynard earned a point in his first game as Notts County manager as they claimed a 1-1 League Two draw at home to Barrow.

Kian Spence had given the visitors the lead early on, before Nemane levelled just before half-time on his 100th appearance for the club.

County goalkeeper Aidan Stone was called into action twice in quick succession as he denied Sam Foley’s shot with a fine save before tipping Cole Stockton’s effort over the crossbar.

But Barrow took the lead when Dom Telford’s deflected shot fell kindly into the path of Spence to head home.

However, the Magpies levelled the game shortly before half-time – Jodi Jones equalling the record for the most assists in a League Two season by teeing up Nemane at the back post.

The hosts continued to dominate, but almost fell behind again when Spence’s effort flew over the crossbar – Dan Crowley prodding an effort wide moments later.

Maynard was within inches of a victory during his first game but Jones’ teasing delivery was put over by top scorer Macaulay Langstaff.