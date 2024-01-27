Paul Hurst makes winning return to Shrewsbury with victory at Northampton

Paul Hurst got his second stint in charge of Shrewsbury off to a winning start as his team deservedly beat Northampton 2-0 at Sixfields.

Second-half goals from Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley ensured the Sky Bet League One victory, and the Shrews could have won by more in a dominant display against the Cobblers.

Shrews went into the game off the back of seven defeats in eight matches which resulted in the sacking of Matt Taylor, but new boss Hurst made an instant impact.

The visitors were appealing for a penalty early on as Tom Bayliss went to ground under a clumsy looking challenge from Kieron Bowie, but referee Sebastian Stockbridge gave a goal kick.

Shrews midfielder Jordan Shipley then went close to a spectacular opener as he fired a left-foot volley just the top from 20 yards.

The Cobblers did not threaten at all, and just before the break the visitors were inches away from going ahead, the ball being cut back to Tom Bloxham 12 yards out. His right-foot shot beat goalkeeper Lee Burge, but struck the left-hand upright and rebounded to safety.

Shipley went close again for the visitors early in the second half, this time sending a curling shot just wide of the post, and Burge had to then react sharply to keep out a left-foot strike from Udoh.

A few minutes later Udoh made the breakthrough though, his low right-foot shot taking a slight deflection and flying into the bottom left hand corner.

Burge had to make good saves from Bloxham and Dunkley, but he was beaten for a second time on 75 minutes, Dunkley rising highest at the far post to head home a corner and seal the three points.