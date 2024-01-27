Paul Hurst makes winning return to Shrewsbury with victory at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hurst makes winning return to Shrewsbury with victory at Northampton

By Press Association
Chey Dunkley was on target against Northampton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Chey Dunkley was on target against Northampton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Paul Hurst got his second stint in charge of Shrewsbury off to a winning start as his team deservedly beat Northampton 2-0 at Sixfields.

Second-half goals from Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley ensured the Sky Bet League One victory, and the Shrews could have won by more in a dominant display against the Cobblers.

Shrews went into the game off the back of seven defeats in eight matches which resulted in the sacking of Matt Taylor, but new boss Hurst made an instant impact.

The visitors were appealing for a penalty early on as Tom Bayliss went to ground under a clumsy looking challenge from Kieron Bowie, but referee Sebastian Stockbridge gave a goal kick.

Shrews midfielder Jordan Shipley then went close to a spectacular opener as he fired a left-foot volley just the top from 20 yards.

The Cobblers did not threaten at all, and just before the break the visitors were inches away from going ahead, the ball being cut back to Tom Bloxham 12 yards out. His right-foot shot beat goalkeeper Lee Burge, but struck the left-hand upright and rebounded to safety.

Shipley went close again for the visitors early in the second half, this time sending a curling shot just wide of the post, and Burge had to then react sharply to keep out a left-foot strike from Udoh.

A few minutes later Udoh made the breakthrough though, his low right-foot shot taking a slight deflection and flying into the bottom left hand corner.

Burge had to make good saves from Bloxham and Dunkley, but he was beaten for a second time on 75 minutes, Dunkley rising highest at the far post to head home a corner and seal the three points.