Sutton slip seven points from safety after draw with Walsall

By Press Association
Craig Eastmond scored for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA)
Craig Eastmond scored for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA)

Relegation-threatened Sutton slipped seven points from safety in Sky Bet League Two despite a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

Craig Eastmond cancelled out Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels’ delightful opener as Sutton recorded a third successive draw under new boss Steve Morison.

Walsall led after 18 minutes with a brilliant goal from central defender Daniels, who beat two challenges before curling into the top corner.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Eastmond’s 18-yard strike took a slight deflection past Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

Sutton should have gone ahead but an unmarked Charlie Lakin steered Deon Moore’s cross over from eight yards.

Walsall had another big let-off when keeper Evans tried to take on Lee Angol, was tackled and just about recovered in time to deny the striker an open goal.

Lakin fizzed a half-volley inches wide just before half-time but the break reinvigorated Walsall and Mo Faal steered just past the post early in the second half.

The Saddlers had the better chances to win it but Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis foiled Tom Knowles’ drive and Josh Gordon’s spectacular overhead kick.