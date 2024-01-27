Lawrence Shankland the star again as Hearts see off Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lawrence Shankland the star again as Hearts see off Aberdeen

By Press Association
Lawrence Shankland scored his 19th goal of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lawrence Shankland scored his 19th goal of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lawrence Shankland stepped down from penalty duties and still stole the show with a magnificent goal as rampant Hearts defeated Aberdeen 2-0 to surge 10 points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership.

After missing his last three spot-kicks, the talismanic Jambos captain allowed team-mate Jorge Grant to take over and the Englishman duly opened the scoring from 12 yards out.

Shankland had the Tynecastle crowd in raptures when he sealed a seventh win in eight games for Hearts with a lovely finish with the outside of his foot to take his tally to 19 for the season.

Jambos boss Steven Naismith made three changes to the team that started Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Dundee as Craig Halkett, Aidan Denholm and Kenneth Vargas were replaced by Alan Forrest, Grant and Yutaro Oda.

There was just one tweak to the Dons side that kicked off Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone as Richard Jensen replaced Slobodan Rubezic at centre-back.

Following a low-key opening to the match, Hearts forward Oda had the first proper sight of goal in the 12th minute when he was released into the box by a pass down the right from Grant but Jack MacKenzie matched the Japanese and blocked his shot behind for a corner.

Aberdeen thought they had gone ahead in the 24th minute when Bojan Miovski arced a lovely left-footed finish high beyond Zander Clark from just inside the box, but the celebrations were cut short when the North Macedonia forward was adjudged to have fouled Beni Baningime in the build-up following a lengthy VAR check.

Five minutes later Dons midfielder Dante Polvara fizzed a powerful low shot just wide from 30 yards out.

Hearts had struggled for much of the half but they had a brief spell of pressure towards the interval in which Grant curled just wide from the edge of the box before Stephen Kingsley sent a free-kick just over from 20 yards out.

At the other end, Leighton Clarkson dragged a low effort wide from just inside the box before Jamie McGrath fired a free-kick narrowly over from just outside the box.

The deadlock was broken in the 56th minute after Hearts were awarded a penalty when Forrest’s cross from the left was deemed to have been blocked by the arm of Nicky Devlin following another lengthy VAR check. Grant, taking over spot-kick duties from Shankland, despatched his effort clinically beyond Kelle Roos.

The Aberdeen keeper had to make a couple of excellent saves to keep his side in the game as he pushed away goal-bound strikes from distance from Forrest and Shankland. 

But Roos was helpless in the 76th minute as Shankland nonchalantly pinged home a lovely finish with the outside of his right foot from inside the D to seal the points and pile more pressure on under-fire Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.