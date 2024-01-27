Barnsley fall to first defeat in 12 league games at home to Exeter

Exeter ended Barnsley’s 11-match unbeaten league run with a 2-1 away victory at Oakwell.

Jack Aitchison and Reece Cole both netted first-half goals for their side, while Mael de Givigney scored a late header for the Tykes.

Aitchison broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when the home defence failed to deal with a looping ball, allowing the former Barnsley man to control and finish from the right of the box.

Gary Caldwell’s side doubled their lead in the 31st minute when Cole was afforded space on the edge of the box to curl left of Liam Roberts.

Barnsley should have halved the deficit in the 61st minute. Adam Phillips picked up the ball on the edge of the box and struck the crossbar with a thunderous effort.

Sam Cosgrove shot narrowly wide just seconds later as the ball was crossed back into the box by Nicky Cadden.

Cosgrove blazed another effort over the bar in the 84th minute when the ball fell his way a few yards out.

Neill Collins’ side pulled one back in the 87th minute when De Gevigney headed home from inside the box.