Blackpool held to home draw by managerless Charlton

Marvin Ekpiteta’s own goal earned managerless Charlton a 1-1 draw at play-off hopefuls Blackpool.

With Curtis Fleming in interim charge following Michael Appleton’s sacking in midweek, the Addicks were seeking a first win since November and both sides traded early chances.

Hayden Coulson saw an effort blocked on the line before Dan Grimshaw saved brilliantly at the other end from Freddie Ladapo’s header.

Ekpiteta headed inches wide and Jordan Rhodes could not quite squeeze the ball over the line after charging down Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s clearance.

Kyle Joseph then saw an effort cleared superbly by visiting defender Lucas Ness, via his own post, and the woodwork came to Charlton’s rescue again shortly after the restart when the Blackpool striker thumped a shot against the crossbar.

The Seasiders broke the deadlock when Karamoko Dembele met Albie Morgan’s pass before drilling low into the corner.

But Charlton levelled in the 69th minute when Alfie May’s shot took a wicked deflection off Ekpiteta and beat the unlucky Grimshaw.

May came closest to a late winner, but both sides had to settle for a point.