Gavin Gunning up and running as Swindon interim boss with win over Bradford

Gavin Gunning earned a win in his first game as Swindon interim manager as the Robins defeated Bradford 2-0 at the County Ground.

Swindon were awarded a penalty after 16 minutes when Paul Glatzel was brought down in the area. Charlie Austin stepped up and emphatically dispatched his third goal in as many games.

Bradford could have levelled late in the first half as Brad Halliday floated a ball into Andy Cook in the middle, but he could not get enough power behind his header to beat Jack Bycroft, who got down quickly to save.

Swindon doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time as Glatzel ran through down the right and got away from his marker before giving Dawson Devoy a tap-in at the far post.

After the break, Austin won a header from a free-kick at the near post and flicked the ball into the path of Glatzel, but he could not quite stretch enough to send the ball into the empty net.